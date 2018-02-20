PD: Bridgeport man charged with stabbing 16-year-old niece to death

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a murder after a man allegedly stabbed his niece to death in Bridgeport on Monday night.

Police say at around 10:11 p.m., a man called the dispatch center and reported that he had just killed his 16-year-old daughter.

When officers responded to his apartment at 2292 Fairfield Avenue, they found the man, identified as 31-year-old Richard Segabiro, covered in blood. His niece, Francine Nyanzaninka, who he raised as his daughter, was discovered dead in the bathroom.

According to police, Nyanzaninka appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.

Police say Segabiro’s wife and three young children were also in the home at the time of the homicide but were unharmed.

Segabiro allegedly confessed to the stabbing and was charged with murder. He was held on a $1 million bond.

This is the third homicide of 2018 in Bridgeport, according to police.

The murder remains under investigation.