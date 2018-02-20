PD: Bridgeport man charged with stabbing 16-year-old niece to death

By Published: Updated:
Richard Segabiro (Bridgeport Police)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a murder after a man allegedly stabbed his niece to death in Bridgeport on Monday night.

Police say at around 10:11 p.m., a man called the dispatch center and reported that he had just killed his 16-year-old daughter.

When officers responded to his apartment at 2292 Fairfield Avenue, they found the man, identified as 31-year-old Richard Segabiro, covered in blood. His niece, Francine Nyanzaninka, who he raised as his daughter, was discovered dead in the bathroom.

According to police, Nyanzaninka appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.

Police say Segabiro’s wife and three young children were also in the home at the time of the homicide but were unharmed.

Segabiro allegedly confessed to the stabbing and was charged with murder. He was held on a $1 million bond.

This is the third homicide of 2018 in Bridgeport, according to police.

The murder remains under investigation.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s