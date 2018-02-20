Play centers work to stop the spread of germs

By Published:

HAMDEN, Conn (WTNH)– Several hundred kids come through Monkey Joe’s every day.

Sonny Desai, the owner of Monkey Joe’s in Hamden, said, “This week because the kids are off from school we are probably doubling that number.”

They use a sanitizing system that disinfects the play center, bathroom and food area.

img 8942 Play centers work to stop the spread of germs
(Photo: Noelle Gardner/WTNH)

 

Desai added, “We have something called the SaniGuard system. It is a chemical that we actually spray onto all of our bouncers as well as our toddler area that we have in the back that basically kills anything that it touches.”

From arcade games to joysticks, everything is wiped down so kids don’t get sick.

Desiree Emenyonu and her family just recovered from the flu. “We just got over the flu in my house, so what I do now is I have them take all their clothes off before they come in the house and a bath before they even step into their rooms,” Emenyonu explained.

Kids say they wash up before and after they play.

img 8927 Play centers work to stop the spread of germs
(Photo: Noelle Gardner/WTNH)

Kerim Hebert added, “I recommend washing my hands every time before you eat, every time after you play on stuff and touch stuff.”

At Rascals Gym in Hamden, they are disinfecting the play room from top to bottom.

Angela Martin, the owner of Rascals Gym, said, “We ask that parents and children when they come into the gym use the hand sanitizer located right by the door just to get started with a clean surface on their hands. We give ourselves the 15-minute break between classes so that we can wipe down all the toys the kids have played with.”

Desai added, “This is an epidemic that we don’t really have a lot of control on so we are kind of doing everything we possibly can to combat it.”

