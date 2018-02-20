Police investigating 2 deaths at home in Essex

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) –Neighbors arriving home Tuesday afternoon in the quaint town of Essex stumbled upon a death investigation.

“That’s, that’s disturbing,” said Christina Menzel. “You really never hear of anything like this happening.”

Connecticut State Police forced their way inside a three-story house at 31 Prospect Street, where two bodies were discovered. It’s unclear how long the unidentified people were deceased in the home, and exactly how they died.

State police were sent to the home to conduct a well-being check, but it’s unclear by whom. Upon entry, the officers located two deceased people inside.

Neighbors described the man and woman who lived in the home as married, and reclusive. They said the two were rarely seen outside.

Menzel said the area where the investigation is unfolding is “very quiet.”

Investigators released a statement to News 8 saying, “there is no threat to the public.”

Essex rarely sees violent crime, especially murder.

“It’s surprising. Essex is a very small town, very little crime,” Menzel said.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.