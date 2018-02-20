Police: ‘Suspicious vehicle’ report leads to drug bust

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say a Deep River man has been arrested on drug-related charges.

According to police, on Feb. 19 around 5:00 p.m., units received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the Route 9 exit 8 commuter parking lot in Haddam.

Upon their arrival, troopers say they spoke with the operator, 32-year-old Adam Lacourse. Units say they determined that illegal drugs may be in Lacourse’s possession or inside of the vehicle.

Officials say they located a knife and marijuana grinder in Lacourse’s possession. According to police, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 97 packets of heroin and two Xanax pills.

Lacourse was taken into custody and charged with several alleged crimes, including Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, and other related charges.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court on March 1.