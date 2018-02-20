Six-year-old returns to Branford after 16 weeks in hospital

By Published: Updated:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–A six-year-old is back home in Branford on Tuesday night after 16 weeks in the hospital.

Firefighters welcomed Chaz DiLeonardo home this evening. He was born with a rare congenital heart defect. He’s had three open heart surgeries, and last November, he had surgery to fix a collapsed lung.

He had a major stroke two weeks later.

His family says he’s made great strides since then, but still has a long way to go.

Here’s wishing Chaz all the best in his recovery and going forward.

Branford’s Chaz DiLeonardo returns from hospital stay

 

