Stratford woman sentenced to prison for role in 2 fraud schemes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stratford woman will spend time behind bars for her role in two different fraud schemes.

On Feb. 16, 40-year-old Rachael Alexander of Stratford was sentenced to 41 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Alexander and her husband, Marc Anthony Alexander, stole blocks of blank postal money orders from the U.S. Post Office in Old Greenwich. They then imprinted the orders with various denominations to make them look authentic. The duo recruited Bernard Harris of Bridgeport to cash the money orders or deposit them into multiple bank accounts. Harris then allegedly recruited five individuals to assist him.

Officials say the loss from this scheme was $313,570.

In the second scheme, the Alexanders took straw buyers to car dealerships and had them fill out paperwork for luxury vehicles. The Alexanders would then take the cars as the straw buyers would sign power of attorney forms to allow the couples to obtain new titles. The duo then contacted the Department of Motor Vehicles to claim that the titles had been lost and that new ones needed. After obtaining the titles, the Alexanders would then sell the cars off. The original car loans were never paid and went into default because the two would present the DMV fake letters from the cars’ financing companies saying the loans had been paid off.

Officials say the straw buyers financed more than $1 million in fraudulent car loans.

A judge ordered Rachael Alexander to pay $443,807.97 in restitution.

Marc Alexander, Rachael Alexander and Bernard Harris were arrested on April 26, 2016.

On Jan. 17, 2017, The Alexanders each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

On April 11, 2017, Marc Alexander was sentenced to 96 months in prison.

Harris pleaded guilty to one to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of wire fraud stemming from a separate fraudulent check scheme. On Jan. 16, 2018, he was sentenced to 30 months of imprisonment.