Team at Quinnipiac University raises awareness about childhood cancer

Published:

(WTNH) — Quinnipiac University’s student-run Bateman Competition team is kicking off a month-long awareness campaign on Thursday, February 15th that will raise awareness for children with cancer.

This year, the team is advocating on behalf of With Purpose, a national not-for-profit whose mission is to bring attention to the need for safe and effective treatment options and research programs for children with cancer in America.

According to Quinnipiac seniors Caitlinn Riedell and Stefani Lercara, out of all cancer funding, only 4% goes to research and treatment for childhood cancer. Quinnipiac’s Bateman team is looking to educate the local communities about the lack of childhood cancer research and support, as well as give easy tips for how people can become involved.

