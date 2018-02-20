Trinity College costs to rise above $70K per year

Trinity College (FILE- WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The cost of attending Trinity College in Hartford is rising to more than $71,000 next year, making it the first school in Connecticut to break the $70,000 barrier.

The Hartford Courant reports that tuition, room, board and fees at the private school will jump 3.9 percent to $71,660 for the next academic year.

Trinity President Joanne Berger-Sweeney says the schools board of trustees recently approved the increase. In a letter to the Trinity community last week, Berger-Sweeney said the school does not take the decision lightly and understands that “fewer and fewer families can afford to invest so deeply in their children’s education.”

By comparison, Yale University is charging $66,900 this year, Connecticut College students pay $67,440 and Wesleyan University juniors and seniors pay $68,920.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

