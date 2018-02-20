Waterbury man arrested for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ high school

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man has been arrested after he allegedly made a threat against a high school in city.

According to Waterbury police, 20-year-old Christopher Roman was arrested on Tuesday.

Officials say around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, units spoke with a 17-year-old student from Kennedy High School.

The student told police that they received several FaceTime video calls on Monday afternoon from a man who threatened to “shoot up” Kennedy High School on Wednesday morning. The caller allegedly had what appeared to be a black revolver in the videos.

Police say investigating officers identified Roman as the man in the video.

He has been charged with Breach of Peace in the 1st Degree, Threatening in the 1st Degree, and other related charges.