Write On! program helps young adults dealing with mental illness

By Published:

(WTNH) — Write On! is writer’s workshop for young adults living with a mental health or substance challenge.

The program, co-created by Suzi Craig, is offered by Mental Health Connecticut.

The goal of Write On! is to help young adults ages 18- 28 who are living with mental health issues share their personal stories in an exercise of healing and breaking down stigma.

The program instructor, who has a son with schizophrenia, exercises a sensitive and unique approach to helping people build courage and cope with mental illness

This free program takes place in West Hartford and culminates in a public reading in May. Classes run from March 1st to April 26th. You can sign up until February 22nd at mhconn.org.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s