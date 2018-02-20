Write On! program helps young adults dealing with mental illness

(WTNH) — Write On! is writer’s workshop for young adults living with a mental health or substance challenge.

The program, co-created by Suzi Craig, is offered by Mental Health Connecticut.

The goal of Write On! is to help young adults ages 18- 28 who are living with mental health issues share their personal stories in an exercise of healing and breaking down stigma.

The program instructor, who has a son with schizophrenia, exercises a sensitive and unique approach to helping people build courage and cope with mental illness

This free program takes place in West Hartford and culminates in a public reading in May. Classes run from March 1st to April 26th. You can sign up until February 22nd at mhconn.org.