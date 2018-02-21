22-year-old UConn senior running for office in Tolland

Published:

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)–A 22-year-old UConn senior is running for office. Ryan Hughes of Tolland has formally launched his campaign for 53rd district state representative.

He decided to run after more than a year of meeting with community members, activists and neighbors, and in response to a vote made by the current State Representative. His vote against the popular bipartisan gay conversion therapy ban alarmed Ryan, who is a proud openly gay man.

The 53rd district where he is now running for representative covers Ashford, Tolland, and Willington.

“It is an elected official’s job to protect their most vulnerable constituents. I know the impact, and the damage, caused when lawmakers fail to do so,” said Hughes.

In 2014, Hughes was one of the youngest campaign treasurers in Connecticut, has worked on several statewide campaigns, and was the communications director last year for an area municipal race.

