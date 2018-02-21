Applebee’s, IHOP to close up to 120 restaurants

Published:
Applebees (AP Photo/Tom Gannam, File)

(WTNH) — Applebee’s and IHOP are set to close up to 120 restaurants in 2018.

Applebee’s announced on Tuesday that between 60 and 80 restaurants are expected to close. That number lies between 30 and 40 for IHOP.

Both restaurants have closed dozens of locations over the past two years.

At the same time, both chains are planning to develop new restaurants. Applebee’s is looking at locations outside of the United States, while IHOP plans to expand within the U.S.

It is not known if any locations in Connecticut will be closed.

