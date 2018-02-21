Bloomfield students helping hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–Though many people may have forgotten about hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, the students at the Metropolitan Learning Center in Bloomfield have not.

“Even though a lot of the media has moved on, a lot of the families have not moved on,” said Principal Sasha Douglas. “So it helps keeps it in the forefront of our minds how important it is to help those without water and electricity.”

13 students will leave this weekend for Puerto Rico bringing bags and bags of batteries and flashlights and toiletries the bare essentials, that are still needed in Puerto Rico. Senior Aiyana Hardy is going on the trip.

“Some people still don’t have roofs over their heads, and they don’t have things to wear, so I am going in there with an open mind,” Hardy said. “I want to think about what I have, and be grateful for what I have, and give back.”

At the Metropolitan Learning Center, they focus on global and international travel, and take trips every year multiple trips overseas. They have done London and Paris in the past. This year, they’re doing Japan and Thailand, and this trip to Puerto Rico is not one of the ones where they go and be tourists, but they roll up their sleeves and dive in to help. They had to find a way to pay for it themselves.

“I have a job, and I have been putting away money from that,” says senior Ben Mara. “I have tried to get help from my parents and asked friends and family members and we all kind of pitched in so I could go.”

While it’s one community in Connecticut helping another community in Puerto Rico, the life lessons are going both directions. Douglas says what motivated many of the students to go on the trip, was a news report that still now months after the hurricane there are still people living in the dark.

“To see how long it’s been and what people have had to endure, I’m just so inspired that they’re doing it, and that they see it and they will see the fruit of their labor.”

If you would like to find out how you can help, visit their website.