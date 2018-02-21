Controversy starts to swirl around Malloy’s pick for state’s top judge

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Controversy is starting swirl around Governor Malloy’s pick to be the state’s top judge.

Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald was selected last month to be the Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court.

Some of the controversy surrounds decisions he’s made on the bench and issues he worked on as a legislator. He has also been the object of an online homophobic rant.

McDonald has been a high-profile legislator, and he’s been legal counsel to Governor Malloy. He worked for the Governor when Malloy was Mayor of Stamford, and Monday, McDonald will be on the hot seat as lawmakers grill him about becoming Connecticut’s top judge.

The Governor’s nominee to be the state’s top judge is a long time personal friend, aid and close confidant. He was appointed a Supreme Court Justice five years ago and if Andrew McDonald is confirmed to be the state’s top judge, it’s believed he will become the nation’s first openly gay State Supreme Court Chief Justice.

Related Content: Capitol Report: McDonald nominated for CT Supreme Court Chief Justice

Some of the Republican candidates for Governor oppose McDonald’s confirmation because of his role in repealing the state’s death penalty, an issue he worked on when he was in the legislature. He was also a strong advocate for gun control.

The organization ‘Connecticut Against Gun Violence’ has sent an e-mail to members urging them to call lawmakers supporting McDonald. It also says “CCDL supporters are flooding legislators urging them to block Justice McDonald’s confirmation.”

Scott Wilson is President of the gun rights advocacy group ‘Connecticut Citizens Defense League‘ says, “Connecticut Citizens Defense League has made no such directive to our membership asking them to contact anybody at the Capitol.”

The head of ‘Connecticut Against Gun Violence,’ Executive Director Jeremy Stein saying “We received information from people identifying themselves as CCDL members saying they were opposed to the McDonald nomination.”

Related Content: First openly gay judge nominated to be chief justice of CT Supreme Court

In addition, McDonald has been the object of an extreme homophobic website calling him an “anti-Christian,” “deviant mole” pushing an “LGBT agenda.”

Republican Senator John Kissel (R-Enfield) is co-chair of the legislature’s Judiciary Committee and says, “The little that I know about it; it’s just beyond the pale of what’s acceptable here in the State of Connecticut.”

Andrew McDonald’s nomination comes up for review before the legislature’s Judiciary Committee on Monday.

Justice McDonald declined comment for this story.