Head coach Keith Allain heading back to Yale after U.S. Olympic loss

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Yale men’s hockey team will have its head coach back Friday. Keith Allain is on his way back from South Korea, where he was an assistant for the United States Olympic hockey team.

Allain’s Bulldogs played well in his absence, as Yale has won 5 of its last 6. It’s the Elis’ best stretch of hockey this season, and good timing too–with the ECAC Tournament around the corner.

“Ccoach left us with the task of making sure the team was better by the time he got back and we all feel that way right now,” said assistant coach Josh Siembida. “We’re really looking forward to getting him back here.”

“Coach Josh and coach Donny have done a great job to implement what he’s put in place here, and it’s not his voice but we’re hearing the same messages, and that consistency really helps,” said junior Charlie Curti.

Yale hosts Dartmouth Friday and Harvard Saturday. That game is sold out.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s