Head coach Keith Allain heading back to Yale after U.S. Olympic loss

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Yale men’s hockey team will have its head coach back Friday. Keith Allain is on his way back from South Korea, where he was an assistant for the United States Olympic hockey team.

Allain’s Bulldogs played well in his absence, as Yale has won 5 of its last 6. It’s the Elis’ best stretch of hockey this season, and good timing too–with the ECAC Tournament around the corner.

“Ccoach left us with the task of making sure the team was better by the time he got back and we all feel that way right now,” said assistant coach Josh Siembida. “We’re really looking forward to getting him back here.”

“Coach Josh and coach Donny have done a great job to implement what he’s put in place here, and it’s not his voice but we’re hearing the same messages, and that consistency really helps,” said junior Charlie Curti.

Yale hosts Dartmouth Friday and Harvard Saturday. That game is sold out.