Increased police presence in Old Saybrook schools after teen’s arrest

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– There is an increased police presence in Old Saybrook schools Wednesday, following the arrest of a 17-year-old on Tuesday.

The arrest in Old Saybrook comes just as another student in Colchester was also arrested for making threats to his high school on social media. Both came after the community contacted police.

The superintendent in Old Saybrook says this is a prime example of people seeing something and saying something. She says it is her job to keep her students and staff safe and she commends police for acting so quickly to investigate these concerns and make an arrest.

The 17-year-old male, who is a senior at Old Saybrook High School, is not being identified but in a press release police say he has been remanded to state custody by a judge.

They say there was no evidence of any credible threat. Still there may be an increased police presence at schools, if for no other reason to let students and staff know police are there to keep them safe.

“Due to the fact that is an ongoing matter, this student will not be allowed back into the high school at this time,” said Jan Perruccio, Superintendent of Schools. “Obviously I want to thank the community members who brought this to not only my attention but also the Old Saybrook Police Department’s attention.”

Police say the student is not allowed on any school campuses in town until it is deemed appropriate by a court or school officials.