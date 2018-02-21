Man convicted in 2013 New Haven slaying

Related Coverage Last suspect in 2013 New Haven murder arrested

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been convicted of killing another man during a botched robbery.

The New Haven Register reports (http://bit.ly/2ESK4w7) that a jury Tuesday found Bobby Griffin Jr. guilty of charges including murder and attempted first-degree robbery in the 2013 shooting of 36-year-old Nathaniel Bradley.

Nathan Johnson testified that Griffin wanted to rob someone so he set Bradley up under the guise of a drug deal in New Haven. Johnson said Griffin shot Bradley with a rifle after demanding the victim give him everything. Police found the rifle at Griffin’s house and police say he confessed.

Related Content: Last suspect in 2013 New Haven murder arrested

Griffin testified that Johnson shot the Hamden man. Griffin’s attorney said police had pressured his client into making a statement.

Griffin faces more than 100 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 8.