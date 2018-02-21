Prominent developer struck, killed by train

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A man struck and killed by a Metro-North train in Connecticut has been identified as a prominent developer.

The Connecticut Post reports that 55-year-old Alfred Lenoci Jr. was struck by a westbound train at around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday near the Fairfield Metro Station.

Aaron Donovan, a Metro-North spokesman, said the incident does not appear suspicious.

Lenoci was the son of Alfred Lenoci. Sr., who founded United Properties forty years ago. The privately held commercial real estate development company with a portfolio of more than five million square feet of retail, office and industrial space, is headquartered in Fairfield.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com