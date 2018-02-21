PD: Teen arrested for posting threats against Colchester school

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly posting threats against a Colchester high school as a “prank” on Monday.

Police say officers began investigating a threat against Bacon Academy, at 611 Norwich Avenue, after a threatening comment was posted on Instagram. The comment implied that the school was going to be like the school in Parkland, Florida, the target of an active shooter.

After speaking to witnesses, officers were able to identify possible suspects before obtaining a confession from Nicholas Burtis. Burtis, a former student, told officers he had posted the comment as a prank.

According to police, Burtis doe not own or have access to any known firearms.

Burtis was arrested on breach of peace charges and could not post his $5,000 bond.

