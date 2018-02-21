Police investigate school threats across the Connecticut following Florida shooting

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ever since the terrible tragedy in Florida, police across the state have been investigating threats.

Old Saybrook, Waterbury and Colchester schools have all dealt with them this week.

State Senator Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) helped get the Zero Tolerance School Safety Bill passed in 2016. It makes it a felony to threaten a school.

However, he says he doesn’t know of one case where someone has been convicted of this new law.

“It is kind of a work in progress in regards to interpretation by law enforcement as well as our judicial departments,” Sen. Hwang stated.

He stresses that school threats are never a prank and can cause real pain.