Poll: CT voters favor national popular vote for Presidential elections

Related Coverage Connecticut may limit access to state’s voter database

(WTNH) — A recent poll has found that Connecticut voters prefer a popular vote for deciding Presidential elections.

The poll, commissioned by Making Every Vote Count (MEVC), found that 92 percent of Democrats, 62 percent of Republicans and 76 percent of Independents believe the winner of the national popular vote should be elected President of the United States.

Related Content: Connecticut may limit access to state’s voter database

The survey was conducted between Jan. 23 and Jan. 30. 1,202 Connecticut voters were asked for their opinions on changing rules to allow the national popular vote to decide the outcome of the Presidential election.

Do you think the national popular vote should be the deciding factor in the Presidential election? Let us know in the comments below!

For more information on MEVC, click here.