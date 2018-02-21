Poll: CT voters favor national popular vote for Presidential elections

(WTNH) — A recent poll has found that Connecticut voters prefer a popular vote for deciding Presidential elections.

The poll, commissioned by Making Every Vote Count (MEVC), found that 92 percent of Democrats, 62 percent of Republicans and 76 percent of Independents believe the winner of the national popular vote should be elected President of the United States.

The survey was conducted between Jan. 23 and Jan. 30. 1,202 Connecticut voters were asked for their opinions on changing rules to allow the national popular vote to decide the outcome of the Presidential election.

