Sandy Hook parents, school shooting survivors meet with President Trump on solutions

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Powerful testimonies were given at the White House on Wednesday.

Families from Sandy Hook, Conn. joined with families from Parkland, Fla. for a listening session with President Donald Trump on mass shootings.

Related Content: Sandy Hook parents react to meeting with President Trump

The session is one of several pitched by the White House in an effort to formulate a response regarding gun control and school shootings.

Watch the entire meeting in the video below.

Related Content: Trump says more must be done to protect children

Nicole Hockley lost her son, Dylan, at Sandy Hook five years ago.

“This is not a difficult issue…You’re absolutely right. There are solutions and this administration has the ability to put this in place,” Hockley said. “After Sandy Hook, we said this wouldn’t happen again. And yet, it has continued to happen for five years. How man more deaths can we take as a country? How many more 6 and 7-year-olds can we allow to die? Don’t let that happen on your watch.”

Related Content: Florida shooting survivors in capital, demand action on guns

Meanwhile, in Tallahassee, Fla., survivors from Parkland rallied at the State Capitol to demand reform on gun control.

“We will not let those 17 beautiful souls die for nothing because we’re going to make a change. We will not give up,” stated Parkland shooting survivor Sofie Whitney. “This is only the beginning of our history. Please be on the right side of it. Help us. Help us so children don’t fear for going to school. Help us so mass shootings aren’t inevitable.”

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s