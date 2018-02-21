Sandy Hook parents, school shooting survivors meet with President Trump on solutions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Powerful testimonies were given at the White House on Wednesday.

Families from Sandy Hook, Conn. joined with families from Parkland, Fla. for a listening session with President Donald Trump on mass shootings.

The session is one of several pitched by the White House in an effort to formulate a response regarding gun control and school shootings.

Watch the entire meeting in the video below.

Nicole Hockley lost her son, Dylan, at Sandy Hook five years ago.

“This is not a difficult issue…You’re absolutely right. There are solutions and this administration has the ability to put this in place,” Hockley said. “After Sandy Hook, we said this wouldn’t happen again. And yet, it has continued to happen for five years. How man more deaths can we take as a country? How many more 6 and 7-year-olds can we allow to die? Don’t let that happen on your watch.”

Meanwhile, in Tallahassee, Fla., survivors from Parkland rallied at the State Capitol to demand reform on gun control.

“We will not let those 17 beautiful souls die for nothing because we’re going to make a change. We will not give up,” stated Parkland shooting survivor Sofie Whitney. “This is only the beginning of our history. Please be on the right side of it. Help us. Help us so children don’t fear for going to school. Help us so mass shootings aren’t inevitable.”