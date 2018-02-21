Prince Tech of Hartford basketball looking for respect and D3 state title

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)

The boy’s high school basketball playoffs are around the corner.

Prince Tech of Hartford is ready to make some noise in Division III of the new playoff format,

The Falcons finished the regular season 18-2 after Tuesday’s 74-58 win over 7th ranked East Lyme.

Prince Tech was led by the states leading scorer, Delshawn Jackson, Jr, who says playing for a Tech school means you have to earn respect.

“Everybody disrespects (Tech schools) they don’t think we have the talent we have.”

Check out the highlights!