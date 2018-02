HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It seems that an overwhelming number of Americans favor universal background checks for gun purchases.

A new Quinnipiac University Poll shows that people support background checks by a 97 to 2 percent majority.

That survey also showed that Americans are in favor of a nationwide ban on the sale of assault weapons by a 67 to 29 percent margin.

