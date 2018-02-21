Red Cross Heroes Ball to honor hurricane heroes

(WTNH) — Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria left millions of people without food and shelter. Red Cross workers and volunteers took matters into their own hands to help people in need.

The 13th Annual Red Cross Heroes Ball will honor the 2017 Red Cross Hurricane Heroes.

The 2017 hurricane season was among the top 10 all-time most active seasons on record. Hurricanes Maria, Harvey, and Irma left millions without food and shelter, displaced from their homes, separated from their families, and in the most devastating of cases, lost their lives.

Red Cross volunteers and workers rushed to the devastation sites to provide care, shelter and hope to those who lost everything.

The Connecticut and Rhode Island Region of the Red Cross deployed more than 265 Red Cross workers to help those impacted by these devastating storms.

The 2018 Red Cross Ball will give their annual Community Impact Award to the brave, selfless humanitarians, companies, and foundations who supported the Red Cross during the aftermath of those hurricanes.

The Ball will be emceed by Storm Team 8’s Co-Chief Meteorologist, Joe Furey.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. on March 3rd at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

Tickets and information are available at www.redcross.org/RedCrossBall

