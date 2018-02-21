Sandy Hook parents react to meeting with President Trump

(WTNH)–Sandy Hook parents Nicole Hockley and Mark Barden were among the group of people affected by school shootings who met with President Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

They reacted to their discussion with the president afterwards.

“I think listening is the key word. We were very impressed that the president and his administration wanted to convene a room full of people who can speak from different experiences to listen to them,” said Mark Barden.

“There was a lot of good conversation and discussion in that room, and a lot of active listening,” said Nicole Hockley.

