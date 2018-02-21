State Police: Elderly Essex residents found dead in murder-suicide

Related Coverage Police investigating 2 deaths at home in Essex

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police have identified the two people who were found dead in their Essex home after a murder-suicide on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at around 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to 31 Prospect Street to conduct a well-being check on the residents when they found two bodies.

According to police, initial findings indicated it to be a murder-suicide.

The residents were identified as 72-year-old Joseph Reifer and 72-year-old Susan Barron, who both lived at the home.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of both deaths were gunshot wounds. The manner of Reifer’s death is suicide, while the manner of Barron’s death is homicide.

The incident remains under investigation.