Third debate being held Wednesday night for Republican candidates in 2018 race for Governor

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Republican candidates vying to becomes the next Governor of Connecticut will once again take the stage on Wednesday night.
Notre Dame High School in West Haven, located at 1 Notre Dame Way, will be the site of the third debate for the Republican candidates.
The following candidates are expected to participate:
Mark Boughton – Mayor of Danbury
Michael Handler – Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Stamford
Peter Lumaj – Fairfield-based attorney, ran for Secretary of the State in 2014
Prasad Srinivasan – Medical Doctor and State Representative, 31st district, representing Glastonbury
David Walker – Former U.S. Comptroller General
Steve Obsitnik – Entrepreneur and tech consultant
Tim Herbst – First Selectman of Trumbull
Mark Lauretti – Mayor of Shelton
Related Content: WATCH: Republican candidates hold second debate in 2018 race for Governor
The debate will be streaming LIVE on the News 8 Facebook page beginning at 6:00 p.m. Prior to the debate, News 8 will also be streaming a preview show hosted by Tom Dudchik, George Colli and the Capitol Report crew.
The debate is being held by the Connecticut Republican Party. The cost to attend is $5, and a limited number of tickets are still available.