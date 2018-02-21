Third debate being held Wednesday night for Republican candidates in 2018 race for Governor

Related Coverage Republican candidates hold second debate in 2018 race for Governor

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Republican candidates vying to becomes the next Governor of Connecticut will once again take the stage on Wednesday night.

Notre Dame High School in West Haven, located at 1 Notre Dame Way, will be the site of the third debate for the Republican candidates.

The following candidates are expected to participate:

Mark Boughton – Mayor of Danbury

Michael Handler – Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Stamford

Peter Lumaj – Fairfield-based attorney, ran for Secretary of the State in 2014

Prasad Srinivasan – Medical Doctor and State Representative, 31st district, representing Glastonbury

David Walker – Former U.S. Comptroller General

Steve Obsitnik – Entrepreneur and tech consultant

Tim Herbst – First Selectman of Trumbull

Mark Lauretti – Mayor of Shelton

The debate will be streaming LIVE on the News 8 Facebook page beginning at 6:00 p.m. Prior to the debate, News 8 will also be streaming a preview show hosted by Tom Dudchik, George Colli and the Capitol Report crew.

The debate is being held by the Connecticut Republican Party. The cost to attend is $5, and a limited number of tickets are still available.