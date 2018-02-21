Third debate being held Wednesday night for Republican candidates in 2018 race for Governor

Connecticut Republicans debate in the first Gubernatorial Debate of the 2018 election season, December 6, 2017 (WTNH)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Republican candidates vying to becomes the next Governor of Connecticut will once again take the stage on Wednesday night.

Notre Dame High School in West Haven, located at 1 Notre Dame Way, will be the site of the third debate for the Republican candidates.

The following candidates are expected to participate:

Mark Boughton – Mayor of Danbury

Michael Handler – Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Stamford

Peter Lumaj – Fairfield-based attorney, ran for Secretary of the State in 2014

Prasad Srinivasan – Medical Doctor and State Representative, 31st district, representing Glastonbury

David Walker – Former U.S. Comptroller General

Steve Obsitnik – Entrepreneur and tech consultant

Tim Herbst – First Selectman of Trumbull

Mark Lauretti – Mayor of Shelton

The debate will be streaming LIVE on the News 8 Facebook page beginning at 6:00 p.m. Prior to the debate, News 8 will also be streaming a preview show hosted by Tom Dudchik, George Colli and the Capitol Report crew.

The debate is being held by the Connecticut Republican Party. The cost to attend is $5, and a limited number of tickets are still available.

