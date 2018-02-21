Waterbury lawmaker fights for more money to combat youth violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday was a day at the State Capitol to salute Boys & Girls Clubs across Connecticut for the jobs they do caring for kids. Workers here give kids positive programs to be involved with instead of being out on the streets, susceptible to negative influences like gangs, which could lead kids down a path of violence.

Waterbury Republican State Representative Stephanie Cummings (R-74th district) has been fighting for The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Waterbury to get more funding because of the positive work they do giving kids a place to play, to do their homework or to get mentoring. She says right now there’s $1.9 million in the Youth Violence Initiative Fund and it’s currently going to Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven.

“In Waterbury, we’re looking for a piece of the pie,” said Rep. Cummings. “We need that because we are experiencing an uptick in gang violence, particularly with the teen and pre-teen population, and anything we can do to make our community safer, our teenagers, our children safer, it’s something that I want to do.”

Some of that uptick she’s alluding to includes alleged gang activity being part of gun shots fired outside the Waterbury Municipal Court Building in broad daylight just down the street from city hall; shootings, stolen cars, and car accidents that have resulted in pedestrians being hit.

Related Content: Boys & Girls Village receives more than $1.5 million in grants to expand programs

Her efforts to get Waterbury included in the Youth Violence Initiative Fund have resulted in the proposal gaining bill status at the Capitol. She hopes it’ll result in money helping many anti-gang initiatives in addition to The Boys & Girls Clubs — like P.A.L., the Police Athletic League.

“We’re trying to create good citizens, children who will grow up to be good stewards of their community and themselves,” said Karen Senich, of The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Waterbury.

“We are competing against the after school hanging out on the street and that does include gangs,” she said. “We feel Waterbury is no different than the other cities in Connecticut facing violence and gang violence issues and anything that The Boys & Girls Clubs can do to help our children stay away from gangs and to stay in school and to grow up to be productive citizens is a benefit for Waterbury and it’s a benefit for the state. So, we’re very grateful for Representative Cummings’s endeavors.”

Senich says the additional money could help The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Waterbury hire additional staff, bring in more motivational speakers, and improve ways to provide safe environments for the kids.