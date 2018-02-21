What to avoid when sharing photos of your child

By Published:

(WTNH) — Parents love sharing those precious photos of their children over social media. Certified Etiquette Educator Karen Thomas has some pointers for parents when it comes to something she refers to as ‘sharenting.’

‘Sharenting’ is the practice of a parent sharing photos and/or detailed information about their children online.

Karen recommends you stay away from sharing your location or making your post public when you share photos of your children.

To protect your child’s privacy do not share detailed information or indecent photos.

Some steps parents can take include checking the privacy settings before you post.

Parents should ask themselves: “would I want this shared about me?” before posting something about their child.

Keep in mind that whatever you post becomes a part of your child’s digital footprint and could follow them through their adult life.

