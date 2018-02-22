8 Minute Meals: Steamed Littleneck Clams

(WTNH) — Chef John Brennan from Olives and Oil makes steamed clams that will have you thinking about summer!

Ingredients:

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp minced shallots or spanish onion

1 sprig Fresh Parsley

1 sprig Fresh Oregano

Salt & Pepper to taste

¼ tsp Crushed Red Pepper

1 ea Cherry Peppers or Jalapenos

1-2 dozen littleneck clams

2 cups clam juice

¼ stick unsalted butter

1 splash white wine

2 cups fingerling potatoes(or your favorite white wine)

1 loaf of rustic bread

2 tbsp olive oil

Directions:

1. Blanch potatoes and set aside

2. Clean the clams by using cold water. Make sure to use a clean scrub brush or an abrasive cloth to get any sand that might be attached to the shells off. Once they are clean set them aside.

3. Pick your parsley & oregano, chop and set aside.

4. In a large pot add the olive oil and bring pot to medium heat. Add the shallots, garlic, peppers, oregano, parsley & crushed red pepper.

5. Once you have released some of the aromatics from the garlic, shallots & herbs, add the cleaned clams to the pot, add potatoes, white wine, butter, S&P & clam juice.

6. Add a top to the pot and let steam until the clams are open. If they are not open do not eat them!

7. While they are steaming slice your bread, warm it in the oven and enjoy!