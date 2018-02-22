Albertus Magnus downs Lasell, 97-86, advances to GNAC final

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Albertus Magnus men’s basketball team was looking to move on to the title game of the Great Northeast Atlantic Conference Tourney. The Falcons have won 5 of the last 6 tournament titles.

They were hosting Lasell in the semi-finals. What a game–Albertus opens a double digit lead in the second half.

Jahmerikah Green Younger…

Lasell battles back, as Stefan Masciarelli knocks down the 3 ball. The game was tied at 68.

That’s when Green Younger stepped up. He found the range, and Albertus starts to pull away.

One more time for Green Younger–he had a game-high 32. He was 7-13 from three.

Albertus wins, 97-86. They advance to the GNAC championship game.