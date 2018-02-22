Albertus Magnus downs Lasell, 97-86, advances to GNAC final

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Albertus Magnus men’s basketball team was looking to move on to the title game of the Great Northeast Atlantic Conference Tourney. The Falcons have won 5 of the last 6 tournament titles.

They were hosting Lasell in the semi-finals. What a game–Albertus opens a double digit lead in the second half.
Jahmerikah Green Younger…

Lasell battles back, as Stefan Masciarelli knocks down the 3 ball. The game was tied at 68.

That’s when Green Younger stepped up. He found the range, and Albertus starts to pull away.

One more time for Green Younger–he had a game-high 32. He was 7-13 from three.

Albertus wins, 97-86. They advance to the GNAC championship game.

