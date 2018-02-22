Bridgeport city councilwoman hospitalized after ‘incident’

By Published:
- FILE - Bridgeport police (WTNH)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–A Bridgeport city councilwoman was injured and taken to the hospital on Wednesday night, according to a city spokesperson.

Councilwoman Eneida Martinez suffered unspecified injuries and was hospitalized as the result of “an incident.” No details about the incident were provided by police.

The spokesperson told News 8 that the incident is under investigation.

No further details were released.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with News 8 for updates on this story as more information becomes available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s