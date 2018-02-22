Car crashes into Middlesex Hospital, catches fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A man is in critical condition after crashing his car into Middlesex Hospital in Middletown and then setting himself on fire on Thursday morning.

Police, fire crews, the FBI, the State Fire Marshall, ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are all on the scene at Middlesex Hospital at 28 Crescent Street, where a Chevy crashed into the emergency room entrance of the building just before 10 a.m. According to witnesses on scene, the driver then set himself on fire.

Police are not releasing the identity of the driver but say he is a man in his twenties.  He taken by Life Star helicopter to the Bridgeport Hospital burn unit where he is in critical condition.

According to Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, multiple gas cans were later found inside of his vehicle.

Police are also searching the suspect’s home and as a precautionary measure have evacuated nearby homes.  The Middlesex Hospital’s emergency room and nearby building were also evacuated by police.

A representative from Middlesex Hospital says that ER patients were evacuated to other areas of the hospital and are all safe.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew says they believe this an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community. However, Drew says that police securing other public facilities in Middletown out of an abundance of caution.

Middletown has also activated their Emergency Operations Center as this investigation unfolds.

Middlesex Hospital has canceled all outpatient services at their Middletown location for the day.

