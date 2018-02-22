ECAD trains and places dogs to help people in need

(WTNH) — The mission of Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities is to train and place service dogs to people in need.

ECAD was founded in 1995 by Dale and Lu Picard and has since placed 300 service dogs in over 20 states.

As a not-for-profit, ECAD relies on donations from individual donors and corporations, as well as grants from foundations, to cover its expenses. The organization has regularly received the highest rating from Guidestar and Charity Navigator.

A litter of puppies born in November, 2017 are now entering their socialization stage. During this step on their training, he puppies will learn house manners, basic commands like sit and stay, and how to take directions from the leash

After the puppies complete stage one, stage two involves them tugging on things so that they can open doors, pick up things on command, and retrieve dropped items. They will also learn how to avoid distractions.

Dale and Lu says they are always looking for volunteers. ECAD is currently located at 149 Newfield Road in Torrington. For more information, visit ecad1.org.