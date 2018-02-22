ECAD trains and places dogs to help people in need

By Published:

(WTNH) — The mission of Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities is to train and place service dogs to people in need.

ECAD was founded in 1995 by Dale and Lu Picard and has since placed 300 service dogs in over 20 states.

As a not-for-profit, ECAD relies on donations from individual donors and corporations, as well as grants from foundations, to cover its expenses. The organization has regularly received the highest rating from Guidestar and Charity Navigator.

A litter of puppies born in November, 2017 are now entering their socialization stage. During this step on their training, he puppies will learn house manners, basic commands like sit and stay, and how to take directions from the leash

After the puppies complete stage one, stage two involves them tugging on things so that they can open doors, pick up things on command, and retrieve dropped items. They will also learn how to avoid distractions.

Dale and Lu says they are always looking for volunteers. ECAD is currently located  at 149 Newfield Road in Torrington. For more information, visit ecad1.org. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s