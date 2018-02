Related Coverage Today’s CT forecast

(WTNH) — We are feeling the chill in Connecticut on Thursday. However, things have been a whole lot tougher in other parts of the United States this week.

Flooding is the concern in places like Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.

Storm Team 8: Click here for the latest forecast

Two people are reported dead in the region, including a 1-year-old girl, who wandered into a pool of standing water.

Hundreds of families in low-lying communities are busy on Thursday putting sandbags around their property.