(WTNH)–In the Fairchester Athletic Association tournament, Hamden Hall boys running past Brunswick of Greenwich.

Tim Dawson playing some tough defense, he comes up with the steal. Great drop off for Andrew Rice, Hornets up 10 in the first half.

Later, Christian Adams from the baseline. More from Sean Doherty’s team–Byron Breland III to Dawson.

The Hornets advance, 82-51 the final.