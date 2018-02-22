Inappropriate message prompts police presence at Wallingford high school

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There will be a police presence at a Wallingford High School Thursday after an inappropriate message was found on Wednesday morning.

According to school officials, an inappropriate message was found written on a classroom whiteboard at Mark T. Sheehan High School at 142 Hope Hill Road. Principal Rosemary Duthie said in a letter to parents that administrators were also “informed later in the day of comments that were circulating among some students.”

The school, along with the Wallingford Police Department, conducted an investigation to determine the origin of the message and the validity of those comments.

School officials say that based on their findings, there is no reason for concern. However, they will continue to work with police and there will be a police presence at the high school on Thursday to ease concerns.

There were no details released regarding the nature of the message or the comments.

Below is the letter sent to the school community from Principal Duthie:

