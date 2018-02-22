Malloy proposes to widen I-95 in areas of frequent backups

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Malloy announced new plan to relieve congestion on I-95. The Governor has long advocated widening I-95 the entire length from the New York border at Greenwich to the Rhode Island border at Stonington.

A new study concludes that a much less expensive plan will help achieve the same goal.

Related content: Funding for Connecticut transportation appears uncertain

The proposal would just add a single lane in either direction “here and there” and not the entire length of the highway.

The proposal would include widening in several areas in the Greater New Haven area as well as other congestion spots along the highway.

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s