Malloy proposes to widen I-95 in areas of frequent backups

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Malloy announced new plan to relieve congestion on I-95. The Governor has long advocated widening I-95 the entire length from the New York border at Greenwich to the Rhode Island border at Stonington.

New proposal for relieving congestion on I-95 calls for limited widening of highway in areas of frequent backups — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) February 22, 2018

A new study concludes that a much less expensive plan will help achieve the same goal.

Widening can be done in existing DOT property — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) February 22, 2018

The proposal would just add a single lane in either direction “here and there” and not the entire length of the highway.

Proposal would require imposition of 7 cent gas tax hike and electronic tolls — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) February 22, 2018

The proposal would include widening in several areas in the Greater New Haven area as well as other congestion spots along the highway.