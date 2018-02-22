Man overdoses on heroin while in hospital; girlfriend charged

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Hartford police have arrested a woman after they say she provided her boyfriend with heroin while he was in the hospital.

Officers responded to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford after a report of a heroin overdose in the Emergency Room. Police said 22-year-old Angelica Cierniewski of New Britain admitted to giving her boyfriend heroin, which he injected himself with and overdosed.

Hospital staff administered NARCAN, and he regained consciousness. He remained in the hospital for his original ailment, and was listed in stable condition.

Cierniewski was charged with reckless endangerment, and tampering with evidence.