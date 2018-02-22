New basketball playoff format should determine state’s best team

Related Coverage Last year’s loss motivating undefeated East Catholic

(WTNH)–With so many good high school boys’ basketball teams around Connecticut, this should be a great state tournament.

This year, things are a little different. The CIAC has tried to level the playing field, and broken it down into 5 divisions, with D-1 including the biggest schools in the state.

That bracket is loaded, and it’s too bad only one school will win a state title. East Catholic, Notre Dame of Fairfield, Bassick, Wilbur Cross and Sacred Heart are all in D-1.

Gametime CT hoops guru Joe Morelli says fans can expect every game to have a championship feel.

The champions of boys and girls basketball will be decided March 17th and 18th at Mohegan Sun Arena.

