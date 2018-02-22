Notre Dame-West Haven rolls past Cheshire, moves on in SCC tourney

By Published:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Conference Tournament time for boys high school hoops. Notre Dame of West Haven looking to make a run at the SCC title.

Jason Shea’s Green Knights hosting Cheshire, and Shea was pleading with his guys to execute.

The Rams were down 4 at the half, but they tied it early in the 2nd.

Aiden Godfrey follows his own miss and scores, ties it at 23.

Notre Dame goes on a 13-0 run, with most of the damage done by sophomore Zach Laput. He scored 8 straight…

Conner Raines got in on the action too. He drops a three.

Notre Dame runs away with it from there, as the offense was firing. Defense stepped up, too.

63-34, the Green Knights move on.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s