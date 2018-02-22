Notre Dame-West Haven rolls past Cheshire, moves on in SCC tourney

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Conference Tournament time for boys high school hoops. Notre Dame of West Haven looking to make a run at the SCC title.

Jason Shea’s Green Knights hosting Cheshire, and Shea was pleading with his guys to execute.

The Rams were down 4 at the half, but they tied it early in the 2nd.

Aiden Godfrey follows his own miss and scores, ties it at 23.

Notre Dame goes on a 13-0 run, with most of the damage done by sophomore Zach Laput. He scored 8 straight…

Conner Raines got in on the action too. He drops a three.

Notre Dame runs away with it from there, as the offense was firing. Defense stepped up, too.

63-34, the Green Knights move on.