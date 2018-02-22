Police conduct narcotics sweep at Naugatuck High School

Naugatuck High School

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Police were conducting a narcotics sweep at Naugatuck High School on Thursday morning.

Naugatuck Police say that at around 9:45 a.m., local officers and the Connecticut State Police K-9 Teams, worked with the Naugatuck Board of Education and school staff to conduct a narcotics sweep at Naugatuck High School at 543 Rubber Avenue.

The school administration had requested a general sweep of the school, asking for the police K-9s to sweep for illegal narcotics, concentrating on the student lockers.

According to police, school staff will conduct any searches of student lockers but police are present in case contraband is found.

Additionally,the school issued a “Code Yellow” notification to parents to notify them why there was a police presence at the school.

Once the sweep is over, the school day will resume as normal.

