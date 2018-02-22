So long, free Footlongs: Subway to shake up rewards program

By Published:
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — Subway is shaking up its loyalty rewards program, giving customers the ability to earn $2 discounts instead of free Footlongs.

The changes, taking place next month, are part of Subway’s attempts to revamp its image, lure people back to its restaurants and fight falling sales. Sales at Subway’s U.S. stores fell more than 4 percent in 2017 from the year before, according to food industry tracker Technomic, as it faced increasing competition from other sandwich chains and those selling burgers and fries. Loyalty programs are seen as a way to keep customers returning and spending more.

Subway said Thursday that customers will have the ability to earn points at more restaurants: Only a third of its restaurants in the U.S. and Canada participated in the program being phased out. All 28,500 of its U.S. and Canadian locations will participate in the new one, the company said.

Related Content: Subway commits to Chicken Welfare Policy

Customers who spend $50 will get a $2 discount they can use on sandwiches, salads or any other menu item. The previous program gave those that spent $50 a free 6-inch sandwich; those that spent $75 earned a free Footlong.

Subway said customers can save up enough $2 discounts to get a Footlong, which costs about $5. The $2 discount, however, expires within 90 days.

There will be free cookies and chips for those that visit Subway more often, said Carissa Ganelli, Subway’s chief digital officer.

“It’s actually a rich program, with more frequent rewards,” she said.

Subway, based in Milford, Connecticut, said existing members of its loyalty program will be automatically enrolled into its new one.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s