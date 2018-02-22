Stunned community reacts after Middlesex Hospital attacked

By Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–Middlesex Hospital is a small community hospital. Everyone knows their doctors and the nurses by their first name. They specialize in personal care, so when it came under attack on Thursday, the community responded.

“I love that hospital, I have been there forever,” said Lisa Scianna.

Original Story: Man crashes car into Middlesex Hospital before setting himself on fire

For her, the attack on the hospital was a direct attack on her.

“Everyone is safe, and that is what is important,” she said.

When the car shattered the front doors and the gas was poured and the flames erupted, the hospital went into crisis management mode. David Giuffrida of Middlesex Hospital says they shifted patients, people and employees out of the area and into safe zones.

“Middlesex Hospital Emergency Department in Middletown remains closed and will be closed until further notice. We will currently not allow anyone to visit patients at our hospital unless there is a special circumstance. All emergency surgeries are cancelled for tomorrow,” he said.

The State Department of Health has sent in their mobile field hospital to help reestablish full services. But with both cleanup and an investigation still going on, it could be a while before it’s open. Patients, workers and people in the community are angry at the attack. Charles Marano says that’s his hospital.

“I was in there two days ago, how about if I was in there then and it blew up, my kids don’t have a father,” he said.

One piece of the equation still to be worked out are the barricades in front of the hospital. They did have a couple, but the driver was able to get between them, which is something that they will look at in the future.

