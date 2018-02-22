Walmart to launch new online home shopping experience

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(AP) — Walmart is launching a new online home shopping experience in the coming weeks that will let shoppers discover items based on their style.

The move, announced Thursday, is the first glimpse of Walmart Inc.’s broader efforts to redesign its site with a focus on fashion and home furnishing. The overhauled website will be launched later this year and will mirror how people shop for different items. Later this spring, Walmart will offer a dedicated space for Lord & Taylor fashions as part of a partnership signed with the department store’s parent Hudson’s Bay Co.

Related Content: Waterbury, Manchester stores removed from Toys ‘R’ Us closure list

Walmart’s online home shopping section will include curated collections and nine shop-by-style options.

The move comes as Walmart aims to be more competitive with online leader Amazon.com as well as home shopping sites like Wayfair.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s