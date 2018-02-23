14-year-old charged in stolen vehicle crash at Trinity College

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Hartford police say a 14-year-old girl admitted she was behind the wheel of a stolen car when it crashed into a pillar on the Trinity College campus.

The crash happened at around 4:52 a.m. Tuesday by Summit Street and New Britain Avenue. A 16-year-old boy who was in the car remains in critical condition. Police said he is likely paralyzed from the neck down.

Another 14-year-old girl in the car was also hurt. She fled the area on foot, and was eventually taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center by her friends in yet another stolen vehicle, according to police.

The driver is charged with operating without a license and reckless driving.

She is scheduled to appear in Juvenille Court on March 3.