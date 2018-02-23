14-year-old charged in stolen vehicle crash at Trinity College

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Hartford police say a 14-year-old girl admitted she was behind the wheel of a stolen car when it crashed into a pillar on the Trinity College campus.

The crash happened at around 4:52 a.m. Tuesday by Summit Street and New Britain Avenue. A 16-year-old boy who was in the car remains in critical condition. Police said he is likely paralyzed from the neck down.

Another 14-year-old girl in the car was also hurt. She fled the area on foot, and was eventually taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center by her friends in yet another stolen vehicle, according to police.

The driver is charged with operating without a license and reckless driving.

She is scheduled to appear in Juvenille Court on March 3.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s