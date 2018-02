(WTNH) — Chef Keith Urbowicz makes an 8 minute meal that will have you thinking of summer: skirt steak with smoked paprika sweet potato fries.

Chimichurri (recipe makes more than needed but it keeps in fridge for a week and is a great sauce for other items)

1 cup red wine vinegar



2 teaspoon kosher salt plus more

8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced or minced

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 Jalapeno (keep seeds in if you like heat)

1 cup minced fresh cilantro

1/4 cup minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/4 cup fresh chopped oregano

1.5 cups olive oil

oil for frying

Directions:

Add all ingredients for chimichurri except oil in food processor and pulse until mixed.

Turn on high and slowly pour oil in to blend

Lay skirt steak in a shallow pan or plate and marinate with 1/2 cup of chimichurri. Cover and keep in fridge until ready to cook.

Sweet Potato Fries:

Peel, and slice sweet potatoes into 1/3 inch sticks. Soak in cold water until ready to fry.

Bring fry oil up to 375 and drop in drained and patted dry sweet potatoes. Should be about 5-7 minutes until golden and crispy. Drain into bowl and mix with salt and paprika to taste

Skirt Steak:

Get grill or grill pan on high and sear one side of steak for 1 minute. Flip and place in 375 degree oven (if using grill turn on low and shut lid) for approximately 5-7 minutes until desired temp.

Serve with sweet potato fries and chimichurri.