80 people relocated in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In the city of New Haven, 80 people are now looking for a new place to live after their apartment complex was condemned on Thursday.

According to the New Haven Independent (http://bit.ly/2CfDQWg), a structural engineer called the New Haven Fire Department and was concerned that the building on Norton Street was unsafe.

The city’s Assistant Fire Chief now says, there are a number of problems, including ceiling leaks, sagging floors and rotting wood throughout the apartment complex.