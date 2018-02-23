80 people relocated in New Haven

WTNH.com Staff Published:
- FILE - New Haven Fire Engine (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In the city of New Haven, 80 people are now looking for a new place to live after their apartment complex was condemned on Thursday.

According to the New Haven Independent (http://bit.ly/2CfDQWg), a structural engineer called the New Haven Fire Department and was concerned that the building on Norton Street was unsafe.

The city’s Assistant Fire Chief now says, there are a number of problems, including ceiling leaks, sagging floors and rotting wood throughout the apartment complex.

