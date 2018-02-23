At The Movies – ‘Game Night’

(WTNH)– It’s not your average game night! The latest comedy, thriller is kicking things up a notch.

Who’s up for some laughs? I know I could use some. Find them this weekend at ‘Game Night,’ starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams.

This is ‘Horrible Bosses’ and ‘Office Christmas Party.’ Bateman too – not the ‘Ozarks’ one. Here, he plays Max to McAdams’ Annie, a couple struggling in the fertility department. Bateman’s played this before, in ‘Couples Retreat,’ but a vacation isn’t the solution here, even though the flick is directed by the very guys who gave us that National Lampoon Vacation reboot a few years ago.

This time around it’s filling that void with a little Jenga, Charades, Cards Against Humanity, some funky dip and warm chardonnay with friends. One particular game night goes off the rails. like, Fergie’s national anthem off the rails.

Max’s big brother Brooks suggests they up the ante and play a game where someone is kidnapped and everyone has to solve the mystery. Catch is, someone does get kidnapped, Brooks. And it takes everyone involved a good long time to realize that the bullets, the blood, the dog-fighting ring for rich people – it’s all for real.

So are the laughs. Ten times as fun as any real game night, you know, where your friends genuinely try to convince you that Pictionary is as much of a blast as spring break was. It isn’t.