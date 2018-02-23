At The Movies – ‘Game Night’

Vinnie Penn, 960 WELI Personality Published:

(WTNH)– It’s not your average game night! The latest comedy, thriller is kicking things up a notch.

Who’s up for some laughs? I know I could use some. Find them this weekend at ‘Game Night,’ starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams.

This is ‘Horrible Bosses’ and ‘Office Christmas Party.’ Bateman too – not the ‘Ozarks’ one. Here, he plays Max to McAdams’ Annie, a couple struggling in the fertility department. Bateman’s played this before, in ‘Couples Retreat,’ but a vacation isn’t the solution here, even though the flick is directed by the very guys who gave us that National Lampoon Vacation reboot a few years ago.

This time around it’s filling that void with a little Jenga, Charades, Cards Against Humanity, some funky dip and warm chardonnay with friends. One particular game night goes off the rails. like, Fergie’s national anthem off the rails.

Max’s big brother Brooks suggests they up the ante and play a game where someone is kidnapped and everyone has to solve the mystery. Catch is, someone does get kidnapped, Brooks. And it takes everyone involved a good long time to realize that the bullets, the blood, the dog-fighting ring for rich people – it’s all for real.

So are the laughs. Ten times as fun as any real game night, you know, where your friends genuinely try to convince you that Pictionary is as much of a blast as spring break was. It isn’t.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s